In a bizarre incident, inmates were seen pushing a van of police in Bihar after it ran out of fuel. A user on X shared the video and said the police van ran out of fuel. The 10-second video clip shows a few inmates pushing the police vehicle after it ran out of fuel. The inmates were being taken for a court hearing when the police van ran out of fuel. Passengers in Bihar’s Bhagalpur Catch Mobile Thief, Hold Him Hanging Outside Moving Train; Video Goes Viral.

Police Van Runs Out of Fuel in Bihar

BIHAR : Police van ran out of fuel....so undertrials were asked to push it. The Police Jeep was carrying undertrials for court hearing. pic.twitter.com/AROO4i838F — PANKAJ CHOUDHARY (@PANCHOBH) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)