In a significant political development in Bihar, the no-confidence motion against the State Assembly Speaker, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, has been passed. Choudhary, who is also a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), faced a vote of no confidence in the State Assembly. The resolution saw 125 members voting in favour, while 112 voted against it. The passing of the no-confidence motion marks a major shift in the political dynamics within the Bihar Assembly. Bihar Floor Test: Heavy Police Force Deployed Outside Tejashwi Yadav’s Residence in Patna (Watch Video).

Bihar Floor Test

No-confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary passed in the State Assembly. 125 members voted in favour of the resolution; 112 against. pic.twitter.com/elomPgu59O — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

