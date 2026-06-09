Bihar: Pedestal Fan Installed Outside Jail Cell at Mahua Police Station To Beat Heatwave, Video Surfaces

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A video highlighting a unique cooling arrangement at the Mahua Police Station in Bihar's Vaishali district has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention amidst a regional heatwave. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Sachin Gupta, the video shows a pedestal-standing fan placed directly outside the bars of the police station's lockup cell. The fan was positioned in the open corridor to blow air through the iron grates, providing much-needed relief to the detainees inside as temperatures continue to soar. Accompanying the footage, the viral post's caption read, "Thanks to the Bihar government on behalf of all the people locked up in the police station lockup!" The clip has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users noting the unconventional setup as a classic example of localised "jugaad" (resourceful hacking) to cope with the extreme summer heat. Bihar: Jamui Woman Undergoes S*x Change, Marries BPSC Teacher; Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Fan Installed for Prisoners at Mahua Police Station

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).