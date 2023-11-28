The Nitish Kumar-led government has landed in a controversy concerning school holidays in the state. The Bihar government has slashed the school holidays during Janmashtami, Rakshabandhan, and Shivratri festivals. However, the state government has granted three holidays during the Eid festival. This move has not gone well with citizens and the opposition party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Bihar govt and called their decision "appeasement". BJP leader Shandilya Giriraj Singh called Bihar the "Islamic Republic of Bihar." Poverty Will Go From Bihar in Two Years if Centre Give Special Status, Says CM Nitish Kumar.

Bihar School Holiday Row

Bihar Holiday Row Bihar govt has slashed the school holidays on the occasions of Janmashtami, Rakshabandhan, Shivratri. However, '3 holidays have been given during Eid'. BJP slams the Bihar govt, calling the move as 'appeasement'.@anchoramitaw | @AkshayAnandTN pic.twitter.com/rlglvpAvAj — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 28, 2023

Islamic Republic of Bihar

