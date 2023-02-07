In an unfortunate incident that took place in Bihar, a one-year-old child died after a gang of men fired 10-15 rounds of bullets at a Birthday Party. According to reports, the incident took place at Parmanand Bigha village in Nalanda. "Police reached the site and further investigation concerning the incident is underway," Shibli Nomani, Sadar DSP said. Video: Student Panics, Faints After Finding Himself Alone Among 500 Girls At Examination Centre in Bihar’s Nalanda; Admitted to Hospital.

Gang Opens Fire at Birthday Party in Nalanda

Nalanda, Bihar | A one-year-old child died after a gang of men fired 10-15 rounds of bullets at a Birthday Party at Parmanand Bigha village. Police reached the site and further investigation concerning the incident is underway: Shibli Nomani, Sadar DSP pic.twitter.com/7Ly6pq5dK6 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

