Teachers in Jehanabad, Bihar have staged a protest in response to the Bihar Education Department’s announcement of a competency test for teachers. The test, recommended by the department’s panel, is a mandatory requirement for working teachers to retain their service and government employee status. The teachers’ bodies and representatives in the state are opposing these recommendations and the conditions attached to them. The protest is taking place during the budget session of the Bihar legislature, which begins on February 12. Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has set February 15 as the deadline for submitting online applications for the competency test. Bihar: Massive Protest Erupts Against Nitish Kumar in Katihar, Villagers Raise Slogans Against Chief Minister (Watch Video).

Bihar Competency Test

VIDEO | Teachers staged a protest in Bihar's Jehanabad earlier today against competency test. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/mwbmosR7Ec — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2024

