In an unexpected turn of events, Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has allegedly placed all MLCs and MLAs under house arrest in anticipation of the Trust Vote in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on February 12. Allegedly, this move is a precautionary measure against potential poaching attempts before the Floor Test. It is believed that all RJD legislators are currently confined to Yadav’s official residence at 5 Desh Ratan Marg. Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi: After Leaving INDIA Bloc, Bihar CM’s First Meeting With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Says Will Never Leave NDA Again (See Pics).

Bihar Trust Vote

#WATCH | Bihar | Luggage of RJD MLAs being brought to the official residence of party leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. A meeting of RJD MLAs and MLAs of mahagathbandhan was held here this evening ahead of the Floor Test. The leaders are reportedly staying back… pic.twitter.com/nrp212bYaJ — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

