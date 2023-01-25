Bihar police officials chased and thrashed women in Patna during night hours on Tuesday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Viral video shows cops chasing women as they run and beating them. While the women claimed that police ask for extortion from them, the cops refuted the claims and said that all those beaten up are anti-social elements. Viral Video: Two Female Cops Thrash Elderly School Teacher With Baton in Bihar’s Kaimur.

Watch Video:

