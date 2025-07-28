In Bihar, a youth identified as Avanish Kumar (Avinash Kumar) reportedly built a flying aircraft with INR 7,000. The youth allegedly built the plane in just a week using only scrap. A video showing Avanish Kumar's feat has also gone viral on social media. According to reports, Avanish Kumar made the aircraft in seven days using junk items. The viral clip shows Avanish flying the single-seater aircraft as people witness his achievement in Bihar. It is also reported that the aircraft reached a height of about 300 feet and landed safely on the ground after flying in the air for a few minutes. Bihar: Aircraft Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Motihari, Causes Traffic Jams on National Highway 28 (Watch Video).

Bihar Youth Builds Flying Aircraft With Scrap

Video of Aircraft Built From Scrap Goes Viral

Bihar boy builds aircraft from scrap without lab or degree! A boy from Bihar built his own aircraft using scrap materials, with no big college, no fancy lab, and no outside funding. Just passion, hard work, and pure desi jugaad. This isn’t just about flying and it shows that… pic.twitter.com/QOPgedXXSt — 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 भारतीय 🌺🕉️ (@NarendraVictory) July 25, 2025

