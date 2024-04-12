In a disturbing development, a video capturing violent clashes between two groups in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh has surfaced on social media. The altercation reportedly began over an offensive social media reel one of the individuals posted as a status update on his mobile phone. The heated exchange rapidly escalated into a full-blown conflict, with individuals resorting to physical violence, wielding sticks, and engaging in kicks and punches. The person who posted the reel, identified as Faizan, has been booked. Lucknow Brawl Video: Students Fight on Busy Road Near Christ Church School, Video Surfaces.

Bijnor Brawl Video

फैजान ने REEL डाली। नदीम ने कमेंट किया। बस फिर क्या, लट्ठ बज गए। कई घायल हो गए। फैजान पर FIR हो गई है। 📍बिजनौर, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/KcyEqZJaEI — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 12, 2024

