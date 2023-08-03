A bike theft was caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, wherein a man was seen making away with the motorcycle. The incident occurred early morning on August 3, at around 5:28 am. The CCTV camera installed outside the house recorded the bike theft. In the CCTV footage, a man could be seen approaching the bike. Moments later, he walks away with it. The police have taken cognisance of the video and launched a probe into the matter. Mumbai: Test Drive Turns Thief Drive, Accused Who Stole Expensive Bikes Gets Arrested.

Bike Theft in UP Caught on Camera

