A picture of BJP leaders sharing the stage with Shailesh Bhatt, a convict in the Bilkis Bano case in Gujarat has gone viral on social media. As per reports, a BJP MP and MLA from Gujarat were seen sharing the with Shailesh Bhatt, one of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. The incident took place during the launch of a group water supply scheme in Dahod. The picture, which has now gone viral on social media shows Dahod MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor and BJP MLA from Limkheda Shaileshbhai Bhabhor sharing the stage with Shailesh Bhatt. Supreme Court Calls Bilkis Bano Case 'Horrendous', Issues Notice on Plea Against Release of 11 Convicts.

BJP MP and MLA From Gujarat Share Stage With Bilkis Bano Case Convict

In photo: BJP MP and MLA from Gujarat on stage with Shailesh Bhatt, a convict in the Bilkis Bano case, at the launch of a group water supply scheme in the Dahod. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/TsOY4cyby1 — Himanshi Dahiya (@himansshhi) March 26, 2023

