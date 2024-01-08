The Supreme Court has declared that the petition filed by Bilkis Bano, challenging the premature release of 11 convicts, is maintainable. The verdict was announced on Monday, January 8, by the bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. The decision addresses the petitions challenging the Gujarat government's move to prematurely release 11 men convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 riots. Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict on Pleas Filed Against Remission Granted to Convicts on January 8.

Bilkis Bano Case

Supreme Court holds that the petition filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the remission of 11 convicts is maintainable. pic.twitter.com/JdidDuTvy4 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)