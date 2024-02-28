Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a philanthropist, visited Maa Mangla Basti in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, February 28. Gates arrived in Odisha’s Capital on Tuesday and is scheduled to participate in various programs, one of which focuses on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture. Video of Gates visiting Maa Mangla Basti has been shared by news agency ANI. Bill Gates on AI: Artificial Intelligence Can Make World More Equitable Place, Says Microsoft Co-Founder.

Bill Gates Visits Maa Mangla Basti

#WATCH | Odisha: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visits Maa Mangla Basti in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/yvzkbm4kax — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)