The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, March 24, released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has fielded Nityanand Rai Ujiarpur, Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib, actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi, Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur, Sambit Patra from Puri and Arun Govil from Meerut. Besides, the BJP also nominated Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk and Dilip Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Fourth List of 14 Candidates for Tamil Nadu and for Single Seat in Puducherry; Check Full List.

BJP Releases Fifth List of Candidates for General Polls

BJP releases 5th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit. Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur. Raju Bista from Darjeeling. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk. Dilip Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur pic.twitter.com/AaD7d9KL0V — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

