BJP leader Sunil Deodhar took to X (formerly Twitter), urging IndiGo to announce Veer Savarkar's name upon arrival at Port Blair airport, similar to other prominent figures. In a video shared on X, Deodhar can be seen questioning why Savarkar's name was not acknowledged like other leaders such as Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. His call for action prompted a response from Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who assured that the matter would be looked into. Veer Savarkar International Airport's New Terminal Building Suffers Rain Damage Five Days After Being Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi as Ceiling Falls Due To Downpour (Watch Video).

Sunil Deodhar Questions Absence of Veer Savarkar's Name at Airport

We will look into this. — Office Of JM Scindia (@Officejmscindia) March 5, 2024

