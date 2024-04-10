In a bid to energise its electoral campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled two new campaign songs on Wednesday, April 10. These songs, aimed at galvanising support for the party, highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling him "Bharat Ka Beta" (Son of India). Through a post on social media platform X, the BJP emphasised the unity of the nation, stating, “From every corner of the nation, people from diverse backgrounds, speaking in every language are saying one thing in unison - our collective dreams have taken flight! Sapne nahi haqeeqat bunte hain, tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte hain." Another post echoed the sentiment, calling PM Modi "Bharat Ka Beta," signalling a new dawn for India and rallying support for the BJP's electoral endeavours. ‘Modi Ko Chunte Hain’: BJP Launches New Campaign Song for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

BJP Lok Sabha Election Campaign Song Video

