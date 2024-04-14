On Sunday, April 14, while addressing the party leaders and workers on the release of BJP Manifesto 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls, PM Narendra Modi claimed that his government will expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. “Three models of Vande Bharat will run in the country - Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro. Today the work of the Ahmedabad Mumbai Bullet Train is going on in full swing and is almost reaching completion”, he said. In the same way, one Bullet Train will run in North India, one Bullet Train in South India and one Bullet Train in Eastern India. Survey work for this will also be started soon, he added. BJP Manifesto Released: PM Narendra Modi, Senior BJP Leaders Release Party's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Says Will Expand Vande Bharat Trains

#WATCH | On Bullet and Vande Bharat trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "BJP will also expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. 3 models of Vande Bharat will run in the country - Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro. Today… pic.twitter.com/v2RLZ2TnVk — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)