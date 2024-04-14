The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP) on Sunday, April 14, released its election manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In its election manifesto called 'Sankalp Patra', the saffron party said they would celebrate Ramayan Utsav with great fervour across the globe to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. "Ramayan is celebrated across the world, particularly in South and South-East Asia. We will launch a global outreach program for documenting and promoting the tangible and intangible legacy of Lord Ram in all countries," the BJP said in its election manifesto. BJP Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Released With 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Tagline; From 'One Nation, One Election' to Law Against Paper Leaks, Check Key Highlights.

BJP Promises Global Ramayan Utsav

#LokSabhaElections: "We will celebrate Ramayan Utsav with great fervour across the globe to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, " says BJP in its election manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra' "Ramayan is celebrated across the world, particularly in South and South-East Asia.… pic.twitter.com/f4oKnmqlVj — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

