The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Sunday, April 14. The manifesto was released in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and party President JP Nadda in the BJP Headquarters in Delhi today. The saffron party is aiming to win over 400 Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming General Polls. BJP Lok Sabha Election Campaign Song Video: Bharatiya Janata Party Releases Two New Campaign Songs, Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Bharat Ka Beta'.

BJP Manifesto Released

#WATCH | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases its election manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra' for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party President JP Nadda.#LokSabhaElection pic.twitter.com/WVB8Km1NWJ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

