Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole, on Tuesday, February 27, said that BJP MLAs are after Manoj Jarange Patil. His statement came after the Eknath Shinde government ordered an SIT to probe the Maratha reservation agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil. "See the kind of allegations Manoj Jarange has made against the state government. Earlier, we said that the matter needs to be resolved at the earliest as it is tarnishing the image of Maharashtra, the Congress leader said. Maharashtra: Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Orders SIT To Probe Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s Seven-Month-Long Maratha Agitation.

BJP MLAs Are After Jarange

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On SIT probe on Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's agitation, State Congress Chief Nana Patole says, "BJP MLAs are after Jarange, however, see the kind of allegations Manoj Jarange has made against the state government. Earlier, we… pic.twitter.com/xlIMj6Qcej — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

