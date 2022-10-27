BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the news website The Wire of tarnishing his image. Malviya said he will file criminal and civil proceedings against the news website. "Not only will I be setting criminal process in motion but I'll also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign & tarnish my reputation," he added. Azam Khan Convicted in Hate Speech Case: SP Leader Gets 3-Year Jail Term Over Provocative Remarks on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Granted Bail.

Amit Malviya To Sue The Wire :

BJP's Amit Malviya decides to file criminal & civil proceedings against 'The Wire' "Not only will I be setting criminal process in motion but I'll also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign & tarnish my reputation," he stated pic.twitter.com/vI9nGatL6f — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

