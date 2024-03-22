West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in liquor policy case terming it as “blatant assault on democracy.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court in Delhi by the probe agency at 2.30 pm today. The Aam Aadmi Party convenor was arrested in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED: AAP Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained by Police During Party's Protest Against Delhi CM's Arrest (Watch Videos).

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity. It's outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 22, 2024

