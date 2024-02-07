A bomb alert was sounded in Maharashtra's Nagpur after a bomb was found at the Ganeshpeth bus terminus in the city. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad reached the site to defuse the bomb. As per a user on X, the live bomb was found in an MSRTC bus which arrived from Gadchiroli (MH 40 Y 5097). A swift action was initiated for the safety of the public. DRI Seizes 975 Kg Marijuana from Truck Near Nagpur; Driver Held.

Live Bomb Found in MSRTC Bus

Urgent situation at Ganeshpeth bus terminus, Nagpur. BDDS squad on-site neutralizing a live bomb found in a MSRTC bus arriving from Gadchiroli (MH 40 Y 5097). Swift action underway for public safety. 🚨 #Nagpur #BombAlert #NagpurSafety #BombSquad pic.twitter.com/aGd4lht4jM — Dheeraj Fartode (@dheeraj_fartode) February 7, 2024

