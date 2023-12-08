Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday at 12.20 pm. "A case was registered under section 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh," Delhi Police said. More details are awaited. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains in 'Very Poor' Category at Several Places in National Capital (Watch Video).

Bomb Blast Threat in Delhi

Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday at 12.20 Hrs. A case was registered under section 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki a resident of Najafgarh: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

