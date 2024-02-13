An IndiGo flight that was operating from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat after landing at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, the airline said in a statement. Flight 6E-5188 was taken to a remote bay as per the security protocols, and the bomb squad conducted a thorough search of the aircraft. No bomb was found on board, and the aircraft was cleared for further operations. The number of passengers on the flight was not disclosed. The source of the bomb threat is under investigation. IndiGo Aircraft From Amritsar Misses Taxiway After Landing at Delhi Airport; Blocks Runway for 15 Minutes.

Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport

Bomb threat on @IndiGo6E Chennai-Mumbai flight 6E-5188, parked at Mumbai airport now. More details awaited : pic.twitter.com/uyiu4SWve2 — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) February 13, 2024

