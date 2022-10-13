In a big relief to Rutuja Latke and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a letter of acceptance of the resignation to petitioner Latke by 11 am tomorrow. Latke had moved the high court on Wednesday seeking a direction to the Mumbai civic body to accept her resignation as its employee. The last date for filing the nomination papers for the November 3 by-election is October 14. ‘Maharashtra Govt Got Nothing To Do With Alleged Delay by BMC in Accepting Rutuja Latke’s Resignation’, Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Bombay High Court Directs BMC To Accept Rutuja Latke’s Resignation:

Bombay High Court directs BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to issue a letter of acceptance of the resignation to petitioner Rutuja Latke by 11 am tomorrow. Rutuja Latke is the ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate for the Andheri East bypoll.

