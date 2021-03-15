Border Roads Organisation Opens Road Allowing induction of Troops at Baralacha La Pass on Manali-Leh Highway Ahead of Time Schedule:

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has opened the road allowing induction of troops at Baralacha La Pass much ahead of the time schedule to gain a strategic advantage over the adversaries: BRO officials pic.twitter.com/OBTuqX8QvZ — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Baralacha La Pass, at an altitude of 16,043 feet, is one of the highest mountain pass in Zanskar ranges on Manali-Sarchu Road and connects Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh with Leh in Ladakh: BRO officials — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

BRO chief Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry intimated that this has been planned for first time in history to open pass in early time frame. This will also help people of the region to get connected with rest of the country & transport their cash corps to markets across pass: BRO officials — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

