In a shocking incident, two auto-rickshaw drivers were injured when a section of a vacated G+3 building collapsed during demolition work in the Borivali area of Mumbai. The incident, which was reported by the BMC’s MFB, occurred at approximately 2:30 pm local time. Preliminary details suggest that the demolition work led to the sudden collapse of a portion of the building, causing rubble to crash onto the street below. At the time of the incident, two auto-rickshaws were passing by the site and were hit by the falling debris. The injured drivers were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the drivers and further details about the incident are awaited. Kerala Bridge Collapse: Several Injured After Makeshift Bridge Set Up for Christmas Celebrations Collapses in Thiruvananthapuram (Watch Video).

Building Collapse in Borivali

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Today afternoon, during a demolition drive, a portion of a building in Borivali collapsed and its debris fell on the road. The drivers of two autorickshaws were injured and later admitted to Shree Krishna Hospital. pic.twitter.com/oAQSd5yoUf — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

