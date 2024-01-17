DR BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday said he has received an invitation to the Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya. Prakash Ambedkar, however, said he will not be attending the Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony on January 22. Prakash Ambedkar alleged that the event had been appropriated by the BJP-RSS for electoral gains. "I will NOT be attending the said event because the event has been appropriated by the BJP-RSS; a religious event has become a political campaign for electoral gains. My grandfather Dr. B.R. Ambedkar warned that “that if the parties place creed above country, our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time and probably be lost for ever,” Ambedkar posted on X, formerly Twitter. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Sharad Pawar To Skip January 22 Ayodhya Event, Will Go Later.

Prakash Ambedkar Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration

I received an invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I will NOT be attending the said event because the event has been appropriated by the BJP-RSS; a religious event has become a political campaign for electoral gains. My grandfather Dr. B.R. Ambedkar warned… pic.twitter.com/XmK7gjbfNf — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) January 17, 2024

