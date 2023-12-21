In what can be seen as a brave act, an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a woman from falling under a moving train in Mumbai. The heartwarming video shared by Western Railway shows a female RPF officer quickly springing into action and rescuing a woman from being run over by a train. The 33-second video shows a couple rushing to board an express train when the woman suddenly slips and falls while trying to board the moving train. Soon after the woman falls, an alert RPF officer quickly springs into action and pulls the woman to safety from coming under the train. The brave act was caught on CCTV footage and was shared with the message that read, "Do not board or alight from a moving train". RPF Personnel Saves Woman From Falling Under Moving Train (Watch Video).

RPF Officer Saves Woman's Life

Fearless Female RPF Officer Springs into Action🚉💪🏽 Her timely rescue not only saved a life but also carries a vital message: 'Do not board or alight from a moving train'🛤️#WednesdayWarriors pic.twitter.com/rLHQiz0Kxn — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 20, 2023

