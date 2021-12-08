Indian Air Force on Wednesday has confirmed that CDS General Bipin Rawat has died in the IAF's Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash that took place earlier today in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District. General Bipin Rawat was rushed to the hospital after the crash. All the 14 people including, General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, have lost their lives in the crash. Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

BREAKING India Air Force: With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that General #BipinRawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident pic.twitter.com/t42T4ZJxdX — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)