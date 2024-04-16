The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently recognised the sacrifices of security personnel who lay down their lives for the country while directing the state government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of a BSF constable who disappeared during the Kashmir Valley unrest 32 years ago. The high court bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed while allowing a plea for compensation moved by the family of the disappeared soldier. "It is because of his nature of duties and his service to the nation, he was picked up by the militants, tortured and most probably killed. The State cannot be so oblivious and ungrateful towards such people who lay down their lives while performing their duty to protect the nation," the court said. Justice Mohd Yusuf Wani Sworn In As Judge in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh High Court in Srinagar.

High Court Orders Compensation for Family of BSF Jawan

