Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the Border Security Personnel and lauded their valour and unwavering spirit. He took to X, formerly Twitter to extend greetings and wrote, "BSF has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers. Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication". He also hailed BSF jawans for playing vital role in rescue and relief work during natural disasters. The Border Security Force came into existence on December 1, 1965 after the Indo-Pakistan war. Nagaland Statehood Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People of State, Says ‘Its Fascinating History, Colorful Festivals and Warm-Hearted People Are Greatly Admired’.

PM Modi Extends Greeting on BSF Raising Day 2023:

On BSF’s Raising Day, we laud this excellent force, which has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers. Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication. I would also like to appreciate the role of BSF during rescue and relief work… pic.twitter.com/6WswNLDbQB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

