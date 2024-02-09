BSP chief Mayawati, on Friday, February 9, demanded Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mayawati said that all the personalities who have been honoured with Bharat Ratna by the present BJP government are welcome. "It is not appropriate to disrespect and ignore, especially the Dalit personalities. The government must pay attention to this also," she said. In another tweet, the BSP chief said demanded Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram. Former PMs PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Activist MS Swaminathan to Get Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

Mayawati Demands Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram

BSP chief Mayawati demands Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram; tweets, "We welcome the recent awarding of Bharat Ratna, but the neglect of Dalit personalities in this regard is not correct..." pic.twitter.com/1pGMkoNDNZ — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

He Should Also Be Honored With Bharat Ratna

2. बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर को लम्बे इंतजार के बाद श्री वी पी सिंह जी की सरकार द्वारा भारतरत्न की उपाधि से सम्मानित किया गया। उसके बाद दलित व उपेक्षितों के मसीहा मान्यवर श्री कांशीराम जी का इनके हितों में किया गया संघर्ष कोई कम नहीं। उन्हें भी भारतरत्न से सम्मानित किया जाए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)