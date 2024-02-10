Telangana's Deputy CM and Finance Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented the inaugural budget of the Congress-led government in the Telangana Assembly. The budget, presented on Saturday, February 10, outlines a total outlay of Rs 2,75,891 crore. Notably, Rs 53,196 crore has been earmarked for the implementation of six key guarantees. Vikramarka detailed the allocation with Rs 2,01,178 crore dedicated to revenue expenditure and Rs 29,669 crore for capital expenditure. Congress Leader Gaddam Prasad Kumar Unanimously Elected Speaker of Telangana Assembly (Watch Video).

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Presents Telangana's Budget

#WATCH | Telangana Deputy CM and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presents the first budget of the newly formed Congress government in the Telangana Assembly. pic.twitter.com/ffGVkaX3a4 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)