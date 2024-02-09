The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government will bring a motion on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in both the Houses of Parliament tomorrow, according to top sources. The motion will seek to discuss the progress and challenges of the temple project, as well as the ceremonial installation of the idol of Ram Lalla. In the Lok Sabha, the motion will be brought under Rule 193, which allows for a short-duration discussion on a matter of urgent public importance. The motion will be moved by BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Santosh Pande. Singh and Shrikant Shinde will also raise the issue of the temple construction and the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla, the sources said. White-Lie Paper, Hatchet Job: P Chidambaram on White-Paper in Budget Session 2024.

Govt To Move Motion on Ram Temple

In Lok Sabha, under rule 193, BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh and Shrikant Shinde to raise a discussion on the construction of Ram Temple and Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla. — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

