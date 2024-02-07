Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the Motion of Thanks to the President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Rajya Sabha today, February 7 at 2 pm. The President of India Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, marking the commencement of the Budget Session. PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday, highlighting the government achievements. PM Narendra Modi to Reply on 'Motion of Thanks' to President Droupadi Murmu's Address in Rajya Sabha Today.

