A short-duration discussion on White Paper on the Indian Economy is scheduled in the Rajya Sabha today, i.e. on Saturday, February 10, 2024. BJP legislators Sushil Kumar Modi and Prakash Javadekar will raise the discussion informing its impact on the lives of the people of the country. The Rajya Sabha will later commence a short-duration discussion on 'Shree Ram Mandir Ke Etihasic Nirman aur Pran Pratishta' (Historic construction of Shree Ram Temple and Pran Pratishta). BJP MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha are to raise the discussion on the issue. Budget Session 2024: Govt To Move Motion on Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Parliament on February 10.

Short Duration Discussion on White Paper on Indian Economy

