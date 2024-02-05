A man killed a woman and then shot himself dead in a suspected case of a love affair gone wrong in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The police said the incident took place in Sayana police station area. The man, identified as Titu (30), was a resident of Nayawas village. He went to the house of Neha (28), a woman from the same village, and shot her with a country-made pistol, killing her on the spot. He then turned the gun on himself and died by suicide. Police said that prima facie, the matter appears to be a love affair. Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Girlfriend, Ends Life by Suicide in Chandosi.

UP : जनपद बुलंदशहर में बड़ी वारदात। स्याना क्षेत्र के नयाबांस गाव में गर्लफ्रेंड नेहा की गोली मारकर हत्या करके बॉयफ्रेंड टीटू ने खुदकुशी की। गर्लफ्रेंड की 1 हफ्ते बाद शादी होनी थी। pic.twitter.com/aFcUlpKWvZ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 5, 2024

