A man was arrested after he thrashed his mother with a stick in front of a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The shocking video shows the man wielding a stick chasing his mother. The scared woman can be seen running away as her son follows her around. At the end of the video, the accused can be seen attacking the woman with the stick. The locals intervened and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bulandshahr Horror: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Later Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Attacks Mother With Stick

Man caught on video attacking his mother with a stick in Bulandshahr, UP, outside a temple. Locals intervened and handed him to the police. FIR registered. #Crime #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/7GfyzTw0hA — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) April 2, 2024

Accused Arrested

उपरोक्त प्रकरण में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना सलेमपुर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है। — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) April 2, 2024

