In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, six passengers were killed and 21 others were injured in a collision between two buses in Buldana. The incident is said to have taken place this morning. A police official said that the incident took place after two private buses collided in the early hours of Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in the district. Buldhana Bus Accident: Five Killed, 20 Injured As Two Buses Collide On Malkapur Flyover in Maharashtra.

Buldhana Bus Accident Video:

Maharashtra | Six passengers dead, 21 injured in collision between two buses in Buldana early morning today pic.twitter.com/oDj2I6Mc19 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

Luxury Passenger Buses Collide on NH 6 in Buldhana

6 killed, 25 injured after two luxury passenger buses collide on NH 6 in #Buldhana district on Saturday morning. The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in the district. The condition of four to five people is said to be critical.#Lokmat#LokmatTimes pic.twitter.com/1p5SeSvBlS — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) July 29, 2023

