A state of panic was triggered when a stray bull wandered into the premises of the State Bank of India in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. A video capturing the incident shows bank patrons and staff scrambling for safety as the bull roamed inside the bank. The situation was brought under control when a bank security guard managed to chase the bull out of the premises. The video of the unexpected incident has since gone viral on social media. Bull on Roof in Jalaun: Stray Bull Climbs To Roof of House in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Bull Inside Bank Premises in Unnao

