Delhi's Saket court recently granted bail to a man who was booked for rape on a false promise of marriage he gave a woman whom he met on dating app Bumble. While granting bail to the man accused of rape, Judge Sunil Gupta said, "It is settled law that merely because the accused was out on interim bail does not entitle him to be released on regular bail still considering the facts and circumstances along with the valuable right to life and liberty of the applicant and the fact that there was no apprehension of the prosecution or the complainant that the applicant can influence/intimidate the witnesses, it will not be in the interest of justice to send the applicant in custody again." The accused's lawyer argued that his client did not give the complainant woman a promise of marriage after they met on Bumble. "Promises of marriage shouldn't be anticipated in relationships originating from dating apps," the counsel said. Father To Accompany Son for Exams: Delhi High Court Grants One Month Parole To Murder Convict Serving Life Sentence for Accompanying His Child to Board Examinations.

Bumble Date Alleges Rape

