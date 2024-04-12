A bus with 52 devotees onboard overturned near Kangra tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, April 12, 2024. According to reports, 21 passengers got injured and are being treated at RPGMC Tanda Hospital. “They are all out of danger. The bus has been seized for mechanical inspection. Further investigation is in progress. The situation is normal”, SP Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri told news agency ANI. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Meets With Accident Due to Road Damage in Mandi, 12 Persons Injured (See Pic).

Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | A bus with 52 devotees onboard overturned near Kangra tunnel. 21 passengers got injured and are being treated at RPGMC Tanda. They are all out of danger. The bus has been seized for mechanical inspection. Further investigation is in progress. Situation… pic.twitter.com/S5neVSWlHw — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

