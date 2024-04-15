Several passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in skidded off a flyover on NH-16 near Barabati in Odisha's Jajpur on Monday, April 15. Local reports said The bus was carrying nearly 50 passengers and was going to Digha from Cuttack. More details are awaited. Odisha Accidents: Eight People Killed in Two Separate Road Mishaps in Ganjam and Balasore Districts.

Bus Accident in Odisha

VIDEO | Several injured as bus falls off flyover in Odisha's Jajpur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gmg0EPXRs3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2024

