A private bus travelling from Bengaluru to Kerala caught fire in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 28. The driver and conductor who were travelling on the bus jumped down and saved their lives. The incident took place in the Gengalapuram area on the Dharmapuri-Salem National Highway in Dharmapuri District. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. Nashik Bus Fire: Maharashtra ST Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Near Shinde Toll Plaza, Three Dead, Several Injured (Watch Video).

Bus Fire in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A private bus travelling from Bengaluru to Kerala caught fire in the Gengalapuram area on the Dharmapuri-Salem National Highway in Dharmapuri District. The driver and conductor who were travelling on the bus jumped down and saved their lives. pic.twitter.com/r0TOpH3d40 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)