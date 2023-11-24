The police in Gujarat's Morbi arrested a businesswoman and her workers for reportedly abusing a youth who had worked for her firm in the past. The victim had requested his salary late on Wednesday, November 22, and the businesswoman had allegedly forced him to lick her boots and apologise. The authorities recognised the entrepreneur as Vibhuti Patel, also known as Raniba. The 21-year-old Nilesh Dalsaniya, his older brother Mehul, and their neighbour Bhavesh Makwana went to the office of Raniba Industries Private Limited (RIPL), a private company managed by Vibhuti on Ravapar Road, according to the FIR filed at the A Division police station. However, Dalsaniya was reportedly beaten with belts by Raniba's aides and forced to lick the latter's footwear. The accused also forcefully put a shoe in his mouth. The police said the victim is currently hospitalised, and an investigation has been launched into the matter. Pure Horror! Group of Women Mercilessly Beat Up a Female Pizza Chain Employee in Indore for Allegedly Staring; Watch Viral Video.

Businesswoman Vibhuti Patel, Her Aides Lash Sacked Employee With Belt, Force Him To Lick Her Boots

