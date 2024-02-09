The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, February 8, took exception against a Durga Puja Mandal for cutting branches of trees obstructing their puja pandal during Durga Puja festivities last year. The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya directed the mandal to locate spots in and around Salt Lake, Kolkata, and plant 50 saplings at their own cost. The court also asked the manual to ensure that the saplings are well protected, watered and maintained at the cost of the Puja Mandal. "A fine has been imposed, but mere fines would not have any impact. Green cover is essential for every citizen. The committee is bound to not only pay the fine, but they have to take immediate remedial measures. We direct the secretary of the committee to appear before the forest officer, and to identify areas in Salt lake, where 50 saplings have to be planted. Committee will be personally responsible for the saplings. The Court will monitor the matter," it stated. HC on Wife's Death: Calcutta High Court Sets Aside Conviction of Man 36 Years After His Wife Died by Suicide.

HC on Cutting of Tree Branches

#Green Cover Essential For Every Citizen: Calcutta HC Takes Exception To Durga Puja Mandal Which Cut Tree Branches For Puja Pandal, Directs Plantation Of 50 Saplings | ⁦@Srinjoy77⁩ “No one has the right to touch a tree on a public road.”#Kolkatahttps://t.co/dAaDu2oMBl — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 8, 2024

