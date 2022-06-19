Spicejet Boeing 737 flight that caught fire mid-air on Sunday afternoon lands safely to its origin. Gurcharan Arora, Chief of flight operations, SpiceJet, informed that the fan blade of the flight was hit by a bird and as a result plane caught fire mid-air. He also praised pilots for showing thier bravery and landing the flight safely to its origin. 'Captain Monica Khanna & first officer Balpreet Singh Bhatia, conducted themselves well during the incident. They were calm throughout & handled the aircraft well. They are experienced officers & we're proud of them', he said. DGCA will probe the matter further and find out more I information related to the incident.

